Becky Lynch is embracing new experiences outside of WWE after stepping away from television in May 2024 to focus on Hollywood projects. While still under contract with WWE, she has supported the company at recent Netflix events.

In a recent podcast appearance, Lynch expressed uncertainty about how much longer she will continue wrestling, though a return is anticipated in 2025.

Lynch recently spent time with wrestling legend Antonio Inoki’s grandson, Naoto Inoki, alongside her husband, Seth Rollins.

Mandy Rose has shared a health update that raises questions about her potential return to wrestling.

WWE released Rose in December 2022 due to the explicit content she shared on her FanTime page. She dropped the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez before parting ways with the company.

Since then, Rose has found tremendous success in her modeling career. Within a month of her WWE exit, she earned $1 million from her online content.

During a recent edition of her “Power Alphas” podcast, Rose revealed that she is currently coping with arthritis and disc degeneration in her cervical spine. She said,

“You know, my number one question across all social media is always, ‘You know, when are you coming back to wrestling?’ or ‘Are you going to have a return?’ Obviously, I speak about it a lot, and, you know, try to answer your questions as best as I can. I never know if there’s ever going to be a return in the future for me, but recently, Savy and myself, actually both of us, have been seeing a chiropractor because I’ve had a little bit of, you know, trauma in the cervical spine area. Nothing too crazy, thankfully. but after, you know, eight years of wrestling and years before that of bodybuilding and putting bars on my back, and, you know, obviously playing sports—I always was athletic growing up, dancing—all of that plays, you know, a huge toll on your spine. And I’m really learning a lot, too, how much is involved, like, with your spine in general. So, basically, I have, you know, some degeneration in some of my discs, which it wouldn’t really be a thing if I didn’t have, like, well, I guess I probably wouldn’t have gone if I didn’t have really, like, symptoms. So, we were in the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago—a couple of months ago now, actually, January, right? And I’d been getting like bad numbness and tingling in my hands, which comes and goes with me, but it started getting, like, kind of bad. I think it was the pillow that I was sleeping on. So, went to a chiropractor, found out, you know, we got x-rays, found out that, like, I have, you know, some arthritis in, like, my C6, C7, C8 area, some degeneration in my discs, so been getting some treatments. So, right now, I feel like a wrestling return for me wouldn’t really make much sense because, obviously, the wear and tear does on your body. And, not to say that it can’t happen in the future, and I’m not, like, you know, I don’t need surgery or anything like that, thank God. But we’re doing some, you know, decompression, a decompression machine, getting some adjustments. So, it’s really good that I’m, you know, kind of taking care of this now. I think, especially because I think also a lot of people do have issues, but they sometimes just don’t even have symptoms, so they don’t even, like, know. But until you kind of, like, look at your spine or you have someone, a professional, look at it, it’s really interesting to learn about.”

Randy Orton is known for his successful career, defined by his look, presence, and in-ring skills.

WWE NXT Superstar Myles Borne, who is part of the No Quarter Catch Crew, has been compared to Orton due to his style. He is currently the only partially deaf wrestler signed to WWE. In a recent NXT match, Borne and Damon Kemp faced The Hardy Boyz, with Borne performing a powerslam similar to Orton’s signature move. Despite a strong performance, Borne’s team lost, and an unknown faction attacked Borne and his group afterward.

