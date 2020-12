A photo of former WWE champion Brock Lesnar surfaced online earlier today, which shows The Beast sporting a thick beard during his stint away from the company. The image was originally shared by reddit user castejack. Check it out below.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since his loss to Drew McIntyre on night two of WrestleMania 36 back in April. He is currently a free agent on the wrestling market, but is still listed on the WWE Raw roster page.