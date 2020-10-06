– Toni Storm is now a member of the main WWE NXT roster. The 2018 Mae Young Classic winner made her return to the main brand at “Takeover: 31” on Sunday, confronting NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai on the big screen, following her successful title defense over Candice LeRae.

Storm has been a member of the NXT UK roster up until now, but there’s no word yet on when she will return to the NXT ring.

– There’s still no word yet on when Charlotte Flair will be back in a WWE ring, but she tweeted a photo with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin this week, fueling speculation on a possible project between the two.

Based on other recent social media posts, it looks like the photo may have been taken in late September while Flair was in Long Beach, California, not far from where Austin spends a lot of his time.

Flair tweeted the selfie and wrote, “hell yeah [beer emoji] @steveaustinBSR”

Austin responded, “WOOOOOOOOO!!!”

You can see the related tweets below:

