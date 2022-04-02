The WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-show panel spoke about how WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is in tremendous shape for tonight’s appearance on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. WWE tweeted this photo of Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon and it is clear that Stone Cold is in great shape.

