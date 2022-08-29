WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was out & about in his hometown of Amarillo, TX last week.

As seen in the photo below, The Funker is sporting a different look these days. Reddit user ctinsley_2308 noted that Funk stopped by the Six Car Pub & Brewery in Amarillo.

The fan remarked how he wanted to slam a beer with Funk as he did in Beyond The Mat, but it appeared Funk is no longer drinking. It was also noted that Funk seemed spry.

Funk, who turned 78 on June 30, has dealt with some health issues in the last few years, and was staying in an assisted living facility as of last summer. It was reported last fall that Funk has been dealing with dementia.

