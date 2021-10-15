A new photo of AEW world champion Kenny Omega has surfaced online showing that the Cleaner has shaved his face and is no longer rocking his bearded look.

The photo was shared by the CEO of CEO Gaming Alex Jebailey, who AEW fans will remember as the opponent of Michael Nakazawa from the first ever Fyter Fest special Check it out below.

Had @TheBesteban (support his great content!) over today recording interviews for a @CEOGaming documentary. Just love his work ethic and amazing questions. Had Kenny talking about our wrestling/#FGC crossovers over the years. Can’t wait for the final product later this year. pic.twitter.com/NVHiYVlNUx — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) October 15, 2021

Omega is reportedly set to defend the AEW title against Hangman Page at next month’s Full Gear pay per view.