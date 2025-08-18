On the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that NXT head Shawn Michaels recently had surgery to address a back issue.

Nash referenced the back injury Michaels sustained during his Casket Match at the 1998 Royal Rumble, noting that the surgery has helped ease his pain. He also mentioned that Michaels will eventually need both knees replaced.

Nash said, “Shawn (Michaels) just got done — he got an operation… When he f**ked his back up on that Casket match, they put some rods and sh*t in his back, and they had to take him out because they were all twisted… Shawn just had that done and I guess — I haven’t had the chance to talk to him, because I haven’t had a chance to talk to my f**king wife who lives with me. But, he woke up from surgery and was in less pain, and Shawn needs both his knees replaced on top of that, and who’s to say as long as they’ve been bowed like that, there’s not some hip things.”

Programming Insider is reporting that the August 15 edition of WWE SmackDown attracted 1,430,000 viewers on the USA Network, a decline from the 1,544,000 viewers who tuned in on August 8.

Friday’s episode earned a 0.35 rating in the 18–49 demographic, down from the 0.48 rating the previous week. Despite the drop, SmackDown still claimed the top spot on cable for the night, surpassing an NFL preseason matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, which drew 1,222,000 viewers and a 0.29 demo rating on the NFL Network.

Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar recently posted some photos of herself flexing, as you can see below:

Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar flexing on everybody 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BbDwD86unD — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 18, 2025

After her WrestleMania XL victory, Rhea Ripley sustained a shoulder injury during a backstage altercation with Liv Morgan on the April 8 episode of RAW in Philadelphia, PA. The injury sidelined her until SummerSlam.

On August 18, 2025, WWE returned to Philadelphia for Monday’s RAW, and Ripley shared a photo on social media of herself wrapped in bubble wrap, signaling that the city wouldn’t get the best of her this time.