New photos of the WrestleMania 37 set have been revealed from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As seen below, the giant pirate ship on the main stage is coming along and there is now an opening where giant screens are for the entrances. The wrestling ring is surrounded by a large structure like they’ve done in recent years for lighting and other technical needs.

WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Stay tuned for more.

You can see the early set photos below:

