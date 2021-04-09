It looks like WWE will be using the fan cutouts for the WrestleMania 37 crowd after all.

It was reported earlier this year that WWE was considering the fan cutouts at Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37, especially after how good the NFL made them look at the same stadium for the Super Bowl in February. While WWE is expecting around 25,000 actual fans for each night of WrestleMania, it looks like there will be a mix of real and fake fans in the crowd.

A closer look at recent photos of WrestleMania 37 set construction shows the fan cutouts placed in various areas of the crowd. The NFL sold their cutouts for around $100 each, but WWE has not announced any kind of similar offer, and this is something they would’ve needed to do long before now.

Below are zoomed in screenshots from recent WrestleMania 37 set construction photos from Twitter user @N7ME4A2 and News Channel 8 in Tampa, which show the fan cutouts placed in the seats:

👀 Here's a sneak peak of the #WrestleMania setup at Raymond James! Sky9 flew over it this afternoon. I spy another pirate ship that was built… @BN9 pic.twitter.com/2WPzcD6UiJ — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) April 8, 2021

(H/T to @N7ME4A2 and WFLA9)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.