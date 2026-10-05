New details have emerged from the police incident report regarding the death of AEW star PAC, real name Benjamin Satterley.

The report provides additional information about the circumstances surrounding the 40-year-old wrestler being found unresponsive in a vehicle outside a CAVA restaurant near Chicago O’Hare International Airport on September 27. It does not, however, establish what caused his death.

PAC had competed at AEW All Out the previous night and was preparing to return home to the United Kingdom. When authorities found him, his phone remained open with Google Maps providing directions to the airport.

Police also noticed that the phone was receiving calls. Officers answered one from a woman who said she had spoken with PAC earlier that afternoon. According to the report:

“She last spoke to Benjamin on the phone around 1320 hours and he related he was going to CAVA for lunch. He had been traveling for his occupation as a professional wrestler for the past three weeks around the United States and had been in the Chicago-area since Thursday (09/24/2026) or Friday (09/25/2026).”

The woman also informed authorities that PAC’s flight had been delayed and that he was scheduled to fly back to the United Kingdom later that afternoon.

“She related his flight had been delayed and Benjamin was scheduled on his flight back to the UK at approximately 1530 hours.”

According to the report, police did not discover anything notable in PAC’s pockets or backpack. Authorities also did not observe any obviously suspicious marks on his body or suspicious circumstances involving the vehicle.

The report noted saliva on PAC’s shirt as well as medication inside the vehicle. The name of the medication was redacted from the publicly available report.

An initial autopsy has already been performed, but PAC’s official cause of death remains pending additional testing.

PAC turned 40 years old in August, just over a month before his passing.

(H/T: NY Post)