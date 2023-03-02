WWE has released a new official promotional poster for WrestleMania 39.

The poster features headliners Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at the top, with the following Superstars at the bottom – host The Miz, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Brock Lesnar, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins.

Snoop is interesting as WWE has not announced the rapper for WrestleMania, but an appearance would be fitting as he is from Los Angeles. Snoop, who was inducted into the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing, also appeared at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium back in August, where he was presented with a custom WWE Golden Title belt that has been passed around among celebrities in recent months.

The other interesting name on the poster is Cena, seemingly confirming his return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. While WWE has not announced Cena for WrestleMania 39 as of this writing, he is set to make his RAW return on Monday in Boston to continue the feud with Theory, likely setting up a match between the two in Los Angeles.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood. You can click here for the current card with an update on rumored bouts. Below is the new poster:

A thing of beauty! — USA Network (@USANetwork) March 1, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.