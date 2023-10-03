Stonecutter Media issued the following press release announcing a pay-per-view special celebrating the career of Jon Moxley. The AEW superstar and former multi-time world champion was one of WWE’s biggest stars and now carries the torch for AEW. Full details about the special can be found below.

JON MOXLEY: THE SWITCHBLADE! IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know him as a WWE Grand Slam Champion. You know him as the longest reigning U.S. champion in WWE history. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JON MOXLEY: THE SWITCHBLADE, be sure to check out DEZMOND XAVIER: SOUL SURVIVOR, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.