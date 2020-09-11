As noted, the WWE NXT UK episode on September 24 will feature Piper Niven challenging Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women’s Title. Below is an extended preview for the match, featuring a look at the history between the two competitors:

In more hype for the NXT UK women’s division ahead of next Thursday’s relaunch, below is a new vignette for Jinny. The Fashionista explains why she’s headed to the top of the division and how she’s ready to make an example of her foes.

