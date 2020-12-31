Tommaso Ciampa, Timothy Thatcher, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez did not appear on tonight’s New Year’s Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT, the final show of the year, but WWE did air two great video packages to promote next Wednesday’s matches.

Below is a preview for the Fight Pit II with Ciampa vs. Thatcher, and also below is a video package for the Last Woman Standing match between Ripley and Gonzalez, which looks at their friendship and rivalry.

You can click here for the current New Year’s Evil card for next Wednesday night.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.