A new wrestling promotion is set to debut next month in India.

Global League Wrestling (GLW) will premiere on October 4 via the country’s digital platform DD. The launch event will be preceded by a live show on September 17 in Delhi. Plans reportedly call for roughly 40 weeks of episodic television, which will be taped and post-produced.

According to one source, GLW is believed to be founded by Cam Vale, the owner of Australian promotions Melbourne City Wrestling and Oceania Pro Wrestling. UK-based AdiGroupe is also said to be involved, with a presence in India, though further details on their role have not been confirmed.

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, considered the country’s equivalent to PBS, will also be a key partner. Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, told BestMediaInfo.com:

“This marks a new era for Indian pro-wrestling,” Sehgal said. “The idea is to catapult the Indian sports to the global standards. Building on our existing partnerships with Hockey India, the Handball Association of India, PGTI, and others, this partnership reinforces our commitment to promote a variety of sports and will give India’s next generation of youth and athletes a national platform.”

Thus far, the only confirmed name for GLW is WWE Hall of Fame legend The Great Khali, who will serve as the GLW Brand Ambassador and Talent Commissioner. Khali will assist in talent development and the company’s creative direction.

“Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform,” Khali said. “GLW presents a serious, structured, and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages, on our own terms.”