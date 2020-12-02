A new vignette has been released to promote Lio Rush’s New Japan Pro Wrestling debut.

It was announced last month that the former WWE Superstar would be competing in the Super J-Cup on Saturday, December 12. A new video, seen below, shows Rush in an interrogation room, where he’s asked where he was on the night of April 30.

April 30, 2019 was the night before NJPW released the prison break teaser for current IWGP United States & AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who had just left WWE. That video was released just after midnight on May 1, 2019. Rush was released from his WWE contract on April 15 of this year.

Rush noted on Twitter that he produced, directed and wrote the promo himself.

He wrote, “We’re always being told to invest in ourselves. This is me taking the ball and RUNNING with it. Produced, directed and wrote my first short! Hope you all enjoy this. Now on to the #SuperJCup!”

Stay tuned for more on Rush in NJPW. You can see the related tweets below:

Cometh the hour. Cometh the man. The M.O.T.H is coming to Super J-Cup! DECEMBER 12 on FITE and NJPW WORLD!https://t.co/QMONOLj4O6#njpw #sjcup @TheLionelGreen pic.twitter.com/jI6oBXf8bO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 2, 2020

We’re always being told to invest in ourselves. This is me taking the ball and RUNNING with it. Produced, directed and wrote my first short! Hope you all enjoy this. Now on to the #SuperJCup! ✌🏽😁 Full video – https://t.co/mlhQnP2PnU pic.twitter.com/Wtz79bQwOr — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) December 2, 2020

