WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for multiple purposes, including merchandising, wrestling exhibitions, and categories of performances by a professional wrestler.
This news comes following a recent report that WWE would be hosting another Queen of the Ring tournament. Zelina Vega was the 2021 Queen of the Ring winner. The filing was made on October 28th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.
Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal; a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling.