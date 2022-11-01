WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Queen of the Ring” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for multiple purposes, including merchandising, wrestling exhibitions, and categories of performances by a professional wrestler.

This news comes following a recent report that WWE would be hosting another Queen of the Ring tournament. Zelina Vega was the 2021 Queen of the Ring winner. The filing was made on October 28th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.