Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre has been announced for next week’s episode of RAW, which will be the premiere episode of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix.

This comes after McIntyre assaulted Uso during the opening segment.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day debuted a new theme song.

The group previously used “The Other Side” by Alter Bridge.

A new teaser for the rumored arrival of Pénta El Zero M aired on RAW.

The latest teaser, which you can see below, now features eyes and a mouth.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when he’ll be debuting.

FANATICS FEST will be returning to New York City from June 20-22. A bunch of WWE Superstars will be in attendance. As of this writing, there’s no word on which talents will be there.

And finally, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus made his return to WWE television on the final Raw on USA Network on December 30, attacking Ludwig Kaiser in a promo segment that turned physical.