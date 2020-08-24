New RAW Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam

Asuka is your new RAW Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Asuka capture the title from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.
This was Asuka’s second title match of the night as she lost to Banks’ partner earlier in the night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
This is Asuka’s second reign with the RAW Women’s Title. Banks won the title back on the July 27 episode, by defeating Asuka.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at The ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando:
A ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ cheering section.#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/Mar7qpOLOo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
thud
/THəd/
a dull, heavy sound, such as that made by an object falling to the ground.#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/dhhs6P8xwA
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
The SICKENING THUD!!! @SashaBanksWWE POWERBOMBS @WWEAsuka to the floor with the #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/T9Yq6rqweE
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
Feelings of concern.#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/VGZmduqrZ4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
IS THIS IT?#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/nnwMGs1hCY
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
Empress of TODAY.@WWEAsuka is a 2️⃣✖️ #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DrdIFeYYkg
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020
3️⃣ titles is still good though … right?#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/hSEqzFywCF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
#WWERaw #WomensChampion ONCE AGAIN.@WWEAsuka defeats @SashaBanksWWE to regain her title at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/C9DF41Ue5o
— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2020
