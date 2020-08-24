New RAW Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam

Asuka is your new RAW Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Asuka capture the title from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

This was Asuka’s second title match of the night as she lost to Banks’ partner earlier in the night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

This is Asuka’s second reign with the RAW Women’s Title. Banks won the title back on the July 27 episode, by defeating Asuka.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at The ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando:

thud

/THəd/ a dull, heavy sound, such as that made by an object falling to the ground.#SummerSlam @SashaBanksWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/dhhs6P8xwA — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 24, 2020

