Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment issued the following press release announcing that the upcoming WrestleQuest video game will now be coming out on August 22nd across all platforms. This has changed from the original release date on August 8th due to a bug that needed to be fixed. Full details can be found below.

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment announced today that WrestleQuest will now be launching August 22 across all platforms. The companies are providing the following statement:

“When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices. Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that. We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We’re blown away by the support we’ve seen from players excited for WrestleQuest and we can’t wait to share the finished game with everyone on August 22.”

Mega Cat Studios & Skybound Games

WrestleQuest will be available on August 22 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam for $29.99. The game will also be available for mobile via Netflix, included with all memberships.