Fightful Select has released a new report on former NXT triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano, and what his free agent status is since departing WWE last year.

-The report states that Gargano has indeed had talks with AEW, but it is not known if they were negotiations to come in, or just formal talks for what his next steps are in his career.

-Gargano has made it clear to anyone “inquiring about his services” that he is taking some time off from the sport to be with his wife, Candice LeRae, as she is expected to go into labor for their first child at any time.

-While AEW never officially teased Gargano many fans expected him to debut at last night’s Beach Break in his hometown of Cleveland. The show did see the debut of Danhausen, but as of now, no Johnny Wrestling. He did respond to the fans chanting his name in a new tweet, which you can read here.