Last night we reported how IMPACT Wrestling had quietly removed Knockouts star Tenille Dashwood from their roster page, leaving many to wonder what her status was with the company.

According to PW Insider, Dashwood’s contract with IMPACT has expired and she is now officially a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Her final match was a loss to Masha Slamovich, a fresh new talent that Dashwood put over on her way out.

Formerly known as Emma in WWE, Dashwood has worked with IMPACT for the better part of the three years. In that time she captured the Knockouts tag team titles with Madison Rayne, who also departed the company and is now with AEW.

