As previously reported, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE yesterday at the ripe old age of 77. In his absence Stephanie McMahon and president Nick Khan have been named the co-CEOs of the company for the time being. But what is the relationship between Stephanie and Khan like?

According to Wade Keller from the PW Torch the two are said to be very amicable with each other. It is added that Stephanie and Khan are not particularly close, but they certainly aren’t enemies of one another, with both being very liked by talent and staff backstage.

