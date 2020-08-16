New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, a large number of WWE superstars (“virtually all”) have reached out to competitor AEW in some fashion to inquire about a future at the company. The report states that AEW is obviously not interested in bringing in all former WWE talents, but speculation on certain individuals was made as to how much they could potentially be offered if they decide to depart WWE.

The update also notes that the one superstar who has remained completely loyal to WWE and not contacted AEW is former world and Universal champion Roman Reigns, who has been absent from television since April due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Top AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently spoke about Reigns being an elite worker on an episode of his Saturday Night Special streams.