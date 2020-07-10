New Report On Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions (IMPACT) Requesting Government PPP Loan

According to the Wrestling Observer, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, which falls under IMPACT Wrestling’s parent company umbrella Anthem Entertainment, was the only major wrestling company to request the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) from the U.S. government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports are that the LLC requested between $150,000-$350,000 in assistance to help retain 106 jobs.
IMPACT was forced to cancel several events due to the virus outbreak, but have been running empty arena shows that continue to run on AXS. Their July 18th Slammiversary pay per view is expected to have several surprises, including a possible return of multiple WWE superstars released back in April.
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Superstars
- Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings
- Tony Khan Reacts to the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings for This Week
- AJ Styles Opens Up Regarding His Move To SmackDown, Calls Paul Heyman A Liar
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing