New Report On Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions (IMPACT) Requesting Government PPP Loan

According to the Wrestling Observer, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, which falls under IMPACT Wrestling’s parent company umbrella Anthem Entertainment, was the only major wrestling company to request the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) from the U.S. government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports are that the LLC requested between $150,000-$350,000 in assistance to help retain 106 jobs.

IMPACT was forced to cancel several events due to the virus outbreak, but have been running empty arena shows that continue to run on AXS. Their July 18th Slammiversary pay per view is expected to have several surprises, including a possible return of multiple WWE superstars released back in April.