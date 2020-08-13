New Report On Big E’s Push, How The New Day Have A Rotation Policy

Following his interview with WWE superstar Big E (found here) TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy released some tidbit information on Twitter regarding the New Day member’s upcoming singles-push. The report states that WWE does have a firm plan for Big E’s future booking, but Big E himself revealed he’s not totally buying it until it happens, as WWE is always re-writing storylines and ideas.

He later adds that New Day had a rotation policy for when the performed on television and live events to keep the matchups fresh and give each other a chance to shine. Back in 2017, Big E and Kofi Kingston were set to face The Usos in their Hell in a Cell tag matchup, but Kingston opted to let Woods have his spot so he would have an opportunity on a bigger stage.

