New Report On Big E’s Push, How The New Day Have A Rotation Policy

Following his interview with WWE superstar Big E (found here) TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy released some tidbit information on Twitter regarding the New Day member’s upcoming singles-push. The report states that WWE does have a firm plan for Big E’s future booking, but Big E himself revealed he’s not totally buying it until it happens, as WWE is always re-writing storylines and ideas.
He later adds that New Day had a rotation policy for when the performed on television and live events to keep the matchups fresh and give each other a chance to shine. Back in 2017, Big E and Kofi Kingston were set to face The Usos in their Hell in a Cell tag matchup, but Kingston opted to let Woods have his spot so he would have an opportunity on a bigger stage.
He says WWE have told him what the plans are for him with his solo run. He says he's not totally buying it until it happens as is the ever-changing nature of WWE, but there seems to be a firm plan.
New Day had a rotation policy they used on TV and live events. It was Kofi Kingston and Big E's turn when they faced The Usos at Hell in a Cell in 2017.
Kofi forfeited his spot and told Woods it was an opportunity for him to shine.
