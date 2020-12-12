According to Ringside News, WWE Executive Bruce Prichard has been burying the way NXT trains talent to company Chairman Vince McMahon, a move that could potentially explain McMahon’s decision to send several wrestlers back to the WWE Performance Center for training, which included former NXT champion Keith Lee.

The report mentions that Prichard has a lot of influence over McMahon, and has made it known that he is “not a fan” of the way NXT wrestler’s work. He is also said to be one of the most powerful men behind-the-scenes aside from the McMahon’s, along with Kevin Dunn.

Besides Lee the other notable stars who were told to return to the PC was Otis, Omos, Dabbo Katto, and Mace from RETRIBUTION.