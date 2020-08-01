New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents

According to Wrestling News, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan has been a key component in underused talents being utilized on weekly television. Reports are that Bryan has been requesting for management to push newer names, with last week’s recent number one contender’s Fatal Four Way involving four guys (Gran Metalik, Shorty G, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado) that Bryan likes. Metalik would emerge victorious, then challenge I.C. champion AJ Styles in a losing effort on last night’s show, but was featured on the blue-brand program in back to back weeks for the first time since he signed back in 2016.
It was also noted that Bryan’s storyline with Drew Gulak earlier this year was a Bryan project, which led to Gulak re-signing with WWE and a high-stakes singles-matchup against Bryan at this year’s Elimination Chamber.
Stay tuned.
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/2020
- Alexa Bliss Attacked By The Fiend on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- Luke Gallows On How The WWE Locker Room Changed When Roman Reigns Became Its Leader
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman