New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents

According to Wrestling News, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan has been a key component in underused talents being utilized on weekly television. Reports are that Bryan has been requesting for management to push newer names, with last week’s recent number one contender’s Fatal Four Way involving four guys (Gran Metalik, Shorty G, Drew Gulak, Lince Dorado) that Bryan likes. Metalik would emerge victorious, then challenge I.C. champion AJ Styles in a losing effort on last night’s show, but was featured on the blue-brand program in back to back weeks for the first time since he signed back in 2016.

It was also noted that Bryan’s storyline with Drew Gulak earlier this year was a Bryan project, which led to Gulak re-signing with WWE and a high-stakes singles-matchup against Bryan at this year’s Elimination Chamber.

