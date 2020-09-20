According to Fightful Select, wrestling stars Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. are both expected to appear at the upcoming tapings for the MLW restart from COVID-19. Reports are that Smith, who has had some friction with the promotion during this time off, intends to fulfill his contractual obligations with MLW until his deal officially expires. Pillman Jr., who has been regularly appearing for AEW, intends to do the same, but did request his release from MLW earlier this year. His MLW contract runs through next summer.

Stay tuned.