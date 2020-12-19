The recent WWE 24 documentary on Liv Morgan showed the Riott Squad member getting her dark matchup with Ember Moon pulled at the very last minute prior to her official return to action. The girls would be replaced by Otis and Tucker, better known as Heavy Machinery, who worked a tag bout against enhancement talent instead.

According to Fightful Select, Otis and Tucker gained some favor with the locker room that night for working said dark match with little time to prepare. The report mentions how WWE did a lot of “checking on” Otis and Tucker afterwards, as they are aware how easy it is for wrestlers to get hurt without properly warming up. However, the matchup was a quick one, and no injury was sustained by either man.