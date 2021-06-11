As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up thanks to the rollout of vaccines AEW announced last month that they would be returning to the road for their weekly episodic, Dynamite.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided the following updates on how well tickets are selling for their scheduled trips to Miami, Austin, and Dallas. Check it out below.

-The Wednesday July 7th show in Miami had 4,600 tickets available, with 2,900 sold.

-The Wednesday July 14th show in Austin had 4,400 available, with 3,800 sold.

-The Wednesday July 21st show in Dallas had 5,200 available, with 3,600 sold.