According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is being planned for WrestleMania 38.

The report states that the angle will most likely be pushed at this evening’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which features Flair, who is still the SmackDown women’s champion, in the marquee Rumble matchup. Rumors have been circulating that Rousey could be appearing the matchup up as well.

Previous reports have already surfaced that Rousey will be returning full-time, and is expected to be appearing on Raw and SmackDown. Since it seems that Rousey will be feuding with Flair she would be mostly appearing for the blue-brand, which is going to make executives at the FOX network quite happy. Rousey’s deal supposedly will have her competing in big matchups at this year’s Mania, as well as next year’s from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

