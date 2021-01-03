NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata has been training new recruits at the NJPW dojo in Los Angeles since 2018, only one year after his final in-ring matchup with Kazuchika Okada from Sakura Genesis, when Shibata delivered a headbutt that essentially ended his career.

According to Fightful Select, Shibata is considered a perfectionist as a coach, and isn’t afraid to show tough love during his stern training sessions. Reports are that even though Shibata is not cleared for action he’s not afraid to step into the ring and show his students certain holds or guide them through to being a better wrestler.