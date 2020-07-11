New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW superstar Kenny Omega is still expected to receive a strong singles-push in the promotion’s future. Reports are that his early AEW booking has been used to help elevate other talent within the company, and help solidify the company’s tag team division. He and Hangman Page currently hold the AEW tag titles, and have successfully defended them seven times since winning them from SCU on the Jericho Cruise.
Omega lost his inaugural AEW matchup against Chris Jericho at last year’s Double or Nothing pay per view, then a high-stakes singles-contest against PAC at ALL OUT. He has yet to challenge for the AEW world championship despite his successes in NJPW. While most fans are still aching for a run at the top for Omega, the aforementioned report indicates that this is still in AEW’s plans.
Stay tuned.
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- WWE SmackDown Results 7/10/2020
- Possible Title Matches for WWE SummerSlam
- Update on Fans Possibly Attending AEW TV Tapings
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing