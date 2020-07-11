New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW superstar Kenny Omega is still expected to receive a strong singles-push in the promotion’s future. Reports are that his early AEW booking has been used to help elevate other talent within the company, and help solidify the company’s tag team division. He and Hangman Page currently hold the AEW tag titles, and have successfully defended them seven times since winning them from SCU on the Jericho Cruise.

Omega lost his inaugural AEW matchup against Chris Jericho at last year’s Double or Nothing pay per view, then a high-stakes singles-contest against PAC at ALL OUT. He has yet to challenge for the AEW world championship despite his successes in NJPW. While most fans are still aching for a run at the top for Omega, the aforementioned report indicates that this is still in AEW’s plans.

Stay tuned.