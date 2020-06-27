New Report On Large Number Of Luchadores In Mexico Dying From COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak is having devastating affects to the wrestling industry in Mexico.
The head of the Mexico City Box y Lucha commission El Fantasma, who is the father of current WWE NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar (fka El Hijo del Fantasma) has said the commission is aware of at least 30 different luchadore deaths due to the virus since May, with the numbers only continuing to go up.
The age range from the deaths vary, with stars like El Molusco, The Herodes, and Julio Aguilar being in their late 70s to 80s, but younger stars like Francisco Lizarraga and Anubis being 40 and under.
We’ll keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.
(H/T Wrestling Observer)
