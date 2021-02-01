According to ESPN, the Major League Baseball is currently in talks with the MLB Players Association regarding the start of the Spring Training being pushed back towards the end of April, which could have a positive affect for WWE.

Reports are that WWE is currently set to leave Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, by April 9th, the same weekend as WrestleMania 37. However if the start of the MLB season does indeed get moved to the end of the season WWE would be able to remain at the venue, which currently hosts their WWE ThunderDome setup. This would also give them more time to search for a new home-base.

Stay tuned.