Last night it was announced that Major League Wrestling has partnered up with VICE TV to broadcast their programming beginning next month. The deal had been teased by CEO Court Bauer and the wrestling media for weeks, with VICE joining beIN Sports and DAZN as distributers of MLW.

According to PW Insider, NJPW was also offered a deal on VICE TV at some point last year, but the Japanese promotion decided to turn it down. The report states that VICE’s offer for NJPW was very similar to what MLW eventually got. Furthermore, they add that NJPW is still in the market for a U.S. broadcast deal on top of their recently announced pairing with the Roku Channel.

