Former member of Imperium Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Fightful to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his release from WWE several weeks ago. Fightful Select has revealed several notes from Wolfe’s interview, which you can read in the highlights below.

-Wolfe says that Shawn Michaels and Triple H were the ones to inform the group SANITY about their call-up to SmackDown. They were also very surprised to hear that they would be losing their debut match.

-Wolfe says that former WWE employee Mark Carrano told the group that they had big plans for them, which Wolfe believes were “empty promises.”

-Much of the direction that the now disbanded RETRIBUTION group had on Raw were original plans pitched by and for SANITY two years prior. Wolfe adds that Eric Young’s current IMPACT faction, Violence By Design, have also incorporated ideas that Young was pitching to creative during that time.