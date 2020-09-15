A big story that has conquered the wrestling headlines the last few weeks has been WWE restricting their talents from using third-party platforms, with the supposed reason for the restriction being that the talent’s likeness is owned by WWE and will only hurt the product and character they play on television.

According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling have gone in the opposite direction and encouraged their talent to use third-party platforms like Twitch in order to help promote their brand and raise their stock on the promotion’s programs. Reports are that IMPACT, who has broadcasted shows through their partnership with Twitch, has made no attempts to restrict their wrestlers from performing on it.