It was announced yesterday by Ring of Honor that world champion RUSH and his brother, Television champion Dragon Lee, had signed new deals with the company, with their father Bestia del Ring receiving a contract as well. The trio, known as La Faccion Ingobernable, have been running rampant in ROH since their arrival at Final Battle 2020.

According to WrestleZone, ROH were able to keep RUSH and Lee thanks to a stipulation in their contract that allows them to do outside merchandising deals. The duo recently partnered with the Masked Republic, a merchandising company that represents a number of lucha-libre stars including the legendary Konnan and AEW’s Lucha Bros.

Another reason RUSH and Lee came back was due to their previous deals expiring at different times, with their new contracts now ending at the same time and containing the same provisions. Their father, Bestia, is on a per-appearance deal.