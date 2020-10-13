According to Fightful Select, ECW legend Rob Van Dam’s recent departure from IMPACT Wrestling was said to be an amicable one, with the possibility of a return still on the table. The report notes that RVD ended up staying a lot longer than the company originally intended of having him, and that the signing of Katie Forbes was done as a favor for him due to that stay. There is said to be no heat between either party.

The former multi-time champion re-signed with the company back in 2019. The news of his departure, along with Forbes, came two weeks ago.

Stay tuned.