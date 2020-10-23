According to PW Insider, former MLW superstar Teddy hart was jailed in Fort Worth Texas this past Thursday. Reports state that Hart was named a fugitive from justice in Texas on May 4th, with charges of injuring a child/elderly/disabled person, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The listed charges date back to 2016 when Hart was arrested in December. This new arrest and jailing is “possibly” related to a violation of his probation or parole.

The former Middleweight champion’s run with the law has only grown more severe over the last few months. An incident with Ring of Honor’s Maria Manic (Hart’s girlfriend) led to another arrest several months ago, although charges for that were eventually dropped by Manic.

