Earlier this month AEW held their annual ALL OUT pay-per-view event in Chicago, which was headlined by CM Punk taking on Jon Moxley for the world title, a bout that Punk ended up winning to begin his second reign as the company’s champion.

However, this was not the show’s original booking plans for the event as Punk suffered an injury following Double or Nothing which cut his first title reign short, and has since been injured again, and potentially done with AEW following the incident stemming from the ALL OUT media scrum.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the original 2022 ALL OUT main event would have seen Punk face his biggest rival since joining the promotion, MJF. The world title would have been on the line, nor was it known if MJF’s slight hiatus from the company would have still played out the way that it did.

