According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW superstar Britt Baker was originally set to be the company’s biggest female babyface when the promotion began back in 2019. The report mentions that Baker’s strong mic skills and ability to do media were highly revered by AEW, even earning her the moniker of “chosen one.” Those plans eventually were dropped and Baker was turned into a heel, paving the path for current women’s champion Hikaru Shida to represent the brand as a top babyface.

Former pro-wrestling star Kylie Rae was also high-up in the AEW executives eyes, especially by Cody Rhodes who compared Rae to WWE superstar Bayley. However, Rae would eventually request her release from the company shortly after working the inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view, and return to the indie circuit before signing with IMPACT. She announced her retirement from the sport yesterday.