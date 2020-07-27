New Report On The Relationship Between The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks

According to Fightful Select, the relationship between Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) is in a much better place following Anderson and Gallows decision to re-sign with WWE back in 2019 while they were being groomed to come into AEW. The friendship was said to be in a rocky place because of the Good Brothers’ decision, but the report states that even after returning to WWE all four men remained close, and even texted all the time.

Gallows and Anderson appeared on last week’s episode of Being The Elite in the segment that poked fun at the signings. You can read more about that here.