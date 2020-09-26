According to Fightful Select, former two-time WWE women’s champion Victoria is interested in working as an agent or trainer for either WWE or IMPACT Wrestling if they need the help. The report notes that she isn’t opposed towards doing a “one-off” in-ring return for either promotion, but doesn’t want it to be a quick spot or without substance. However, she does mention that she retired back in September due to her body “feeling rough.”

There’s also notes regarding her TNA run back in the day, and how she never originally planned to to join the competitor, but was given an offer and a short window to say yes or no. She did wish to use her shoot name (Lisa Marie Varon) while working there, but it ended up being Tara.