New Report on Vince McMahon’s Wealth

The Middletown Press has a new piece on how eight of Connecticut’s 14 billionaires have seen their wealth increase during the coronavirus pandemic. The report noted that 400,000 people in the state have lost jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak. The data is based on Forbes real-time billionaires estimates between March 18 and June 17 of this year, and was issued by a consortium of advocacy groups.
It was noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is now worth an estimated $1.98 billion, a nearly 10% increase.
The report has Vince’s net worth at $1.8B in March, then a real-time worth of $1.977B in June. They show a net worth increase of 9.8% from March – June, or $177 million.
We noted earlier this month how an ESPN report pointed to how Forbes listed Vince’s net worth as dropping by $1 billion, from $2.9 billion to $1.9 billion in the last year. He was listed at $2 billion on June 16, which put him at #1196 on the Forbes Billionaires 2020 list.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Bray Wyatt WWE Status Update, Reason for Braun Strowman’s Feud with The Miz and John Morrison
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea