New Report on Vince McMahon’s Wealth

The Middletown Press has a new piece on how eight of Connecticut’s 14 billionaires have seen their wealth increase during the coronavirus pandemic. The report noted that 400,000 people in the state have lost jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak. The data is based on Forbes real-time billionaires estimates between March 18 and June 17 of this year, and was issued by a consortium of advocacy groups.

It was noted that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is now worth an estimated $1.98 billion, a nearly 10% increase.

The report has Vince’s net worth at $1.8B in March, then a real-time worth of $1.977B in June. They show a net worth increase of 9.8% from March – June, or $177 million.

We noted earlier this month how an ESPN report pointed to how Forbes listed Vince’s net worth as dropping by $1 billion, from $2.9 billion to $1.9 billion in the last year. He was listed at $2 billion on June 16, which put him at #1196 on the Forbes Billionaires 2020 list.

