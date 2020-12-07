According to PW Insider, AEW world champion Kenny Omega filmed his segment for IMPACT Wrestling this past Saturday from Canada, along with the man who helped him win the title at Winter Is Coming, Don Callis.

Speaking of Callis…he recently took to Twitter teasing that he and The Cleaner are ready to shock the world once again. He writes, “This Tuesday @KennyOmegamanX and I will shock the world again on @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV.”

Fans wait in anticipation to see how this cross-promotional feud between IMPACT and AEW will play out. Will you be tuning in to IMPACT on AXS tomorrow?