For the second year in a row WWE WrestleMania 37 was held over the course of two-nights, with night one featuring a main event clash between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, the very first time the Showcase of the Immortals was headlined by two women of color.

While the match, which saw Belair defeat the Boss to become the new SmackDown women’s champion, was highly regarded, it also saw head play-by-play man Michael Cole botch the match finish in a very apparent miscall. (Belair had the match won after connecting with her finisher but Cole said Banks kicked out at two.)

According to Fightful Select, there was zero heat on Cole after the bad call, with many backstage acknowledging that it was a “shit happens” moment, and it not being taken too seriously. The report adds that many talents became more aware of just how good Cole has been at his job, a career that has stretched well over 20-years at the commentary table.