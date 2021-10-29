Nearly three weeks ago FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeated The Lucha Bros for the AAA tag team championship, a shocking title change that has now led to the two teams colliding once again, this time for the AEW tag team championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay per view. The angle began when Andrade El Idolo teased mystery opponents for the Lucha Bros, who ended up being FTR under lucha masks.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this angle was the brain-child of AEW President Tony Khan, who approached AAA with the idea. AAA obviously gave it the green-light. As previously noted FTR will be working an upcoming taping for AAA, and will be accompanied by Vickie Guerrero.

